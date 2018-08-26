Tannehill Leads Two Scoring Drives In Best Preseason Performance

The Dolphins' first-team offense had its best performance of the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.
Ryan Tannehill led two scoring drives to give the Dolphins a 10-3 halftime lead before Baltimore rallied for a 27-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Dolphins' starting offense got its first touchdown of the preseason when Ryan Tannehill connected with Danny Amendola for a 16-yard touchdown. The score came on a third-and-10 in the second quarter.
Tannehill then led a field goal drive in the final minute of the first half after Baltimore had kicked a field goal to cut the Dolphins' lead to 7-3.
Tannehill was 11-for-16 for 115 yards in his half of work, finishing the game with a 110.2 passer rating
Kenyan Drake had the two biggest plays of the first half, one on a run and the other on a reception. His 30-yard run preceded Amendola's touchdown and his 36-yard reception down the left sideline set up Jason Sanders' field goal right before halftime.
Baltimore rallied behind rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson, who directed three touchdown drives in the second half after taking over for Robert Griffin III, who started with the Ravens holding out veteran starter Joe Flacco.
The Ravens tied the game 10-10 in the third quarter on a 65-yard run by De'Lane Turner, before getting touchdowns on a 19-yard run by Jackson, and a 21-yard pass from Jackson to DeVier Posey. Kaare Vedvik added a 24-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.
Dolphins running back Frank Gore made his first appearance of the preseason and touched the ball twice on his one series, losing 2 yards on a running play and gaining 2 yards after catching a pass out of the backfield.
Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki had his first catch of the preseason, grabbing a 10-yard pass from Tannehill on a slant to convert a third-and-1 on the Dolphins' touchdown drive.
Jordan Phillips had a sack of Robert Griffin III on a play when Andre Branch's pressure forced Griffin out of the pocket. On the next play, Kiko Alonso dropped running back Kenneth Dixon for a 4-yard loss on a reception. He got help from rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on the tackle.
Defensive tackle Vincent Taylor blocked a 51-yard field goal attempt by Justin Tucker. He had two blocked kicks as a rookie last season, one on a field goal and the other on an extra-point attempt. Tucker earlier was wide left on another 51-yard attempt. Taylor later had a sack and batted a pass at the line of scrimmage.
Robert Quinn had his third sack of the preseason when he dropped Griffin in the second quarter. His pressure also caused a holding penalty on the drive that ended with Taylor's blocked field goal.
Tucker made a 22-yard field goal late in the first half, but that came after the Dolphins held after Baltimore had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard following back-to-back defensive penalties.
Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and safety T.J. McDonald each tackled Dixon for a 2-yard loss on running plays.
Wide receiver Jakeem Grant led the game in the second quarter with a concussion and did not return.
The Dolphins close out their preseason schedule Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.