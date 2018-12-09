MIAMI MIRACLE: Kenyan Drake, Dolphins Stun Patriots

Drake’s game-winning touchdown was the ninth lead change of a wild, wild affair and the Dolphins’ fifth victory in their past six home games against New England.

The dramatic victory capped a brilliant day for Tannehill, who overcame an ankle injury late in the first half, to pass for three touchdowns and compile a 155.2 passer rating.

Veteran running back Brandon Bolden, signed in September after being released by the Patriots, had his first two rushing touchdowns of the season after getting his first carry a week earlier. It was the first two-touchdown game of his career, which began in 2012.

Fellow running back Frank Gore rushed for 92 yards and had a 24-yard reception while moving past Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson into fifth place on the NFL’s all-time yards from scrimmage list.

Stills caught one of touchdown passes from Tannehill, part of his 135-yard day.