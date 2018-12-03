Three Takeaways: Dolphins 21, Bills 17

The identity of the Miami offense has changed over the season, early relying on the explosive play, and now paced by the running of **Frank Gore** and **Kenyan Drake**. The emergence of wideouts **Kenny Stills** and **DeVante Parker** against the Bills couldn't have come at a better time. On the first drive of the game, Tannehill found both Parker and Stills early in the drive to help balance the rushing attack of Gore. Parker came up huge in the red zone when he leaped in front of two Bills defenders and snagged the skinny post for a touchdown. And then in the fourth quarter, Tannehill found Stills streaking across the back of the end zone for a 13 yard game-winning touchdown. The duo combined just 80 yards on eight receptions, but it's something this offense can build on to get opposing defenses off of the line of scrimmage. This should help Gore and Drake gain a little more space with the inside running game.