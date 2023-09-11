Three Takeaways: Dolphins Outduel Chargers in 36-34 Shootout

Only in an organization with the most prolific passer of all time does a 466-yard performance rank just fifth for a single-game showing. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa etched his name in Miami's top-five passing days for the second time in just his 35th career start. Tagovailoa ranks fourth and fifth with his 469- (at Baltimore in 2022) and 466-yard passing displays behind only Dan Marino's 521-, 473- and 470-yard games. While throwing for the fourth-most yards in a season-opener in NFL history, Tagovailoa put the ball in the end zone three times, including two to his leading receiver, Tyreek Hill.