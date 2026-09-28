Three Takeaways: Dolphins Show Growth in Home Opener vs. Chiefs

The Dolphins took the Chiefs to the wire in their 2026 home opener. Despite the 24-10 final score, Miami showed progress in critical areas. The defense responded to a slow start, the offense hit multiple explosive plays, and the youngest team in the NFL gained confidence and belief in a hard-fought battle with one of the league's best teams.

1. Earning callouses

Coming off a 35-13 loss in San Francisco, the Dolphins allowed two touchdowns Sunday on the first two possessions of the game. Kansas City's next four drives produced an interception, turnover on downs, the end of the first half and a punt. The energy was palpable when defensive lineman Zeek Biggers, edge Malik Herring and inside linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Jacob Rodriguez corralled Kenneth Walker on a fourth-and-1 run for no gain in the red zone. Dolphins players, encouraged by Head Coach Jeff Hafley, erupted in celebration.

"I'm disappointed and I think our guys are," Hafley said about the loss. "But I stood there and just looked at the guys while they're hurting and I think for some of those guys that maybe weren't sure if they believed, I think a lot of them now are starting to believe."

It was evident from the press box at Hard Rock Stadium. After the defense turned the Chiefs over on back-to-back drives, then stalled out a drive at the end of the half, the players sprinted to the tunnel, some skipping and pounding their chests. From that perch, it felt like a galvanizing moment. Apparently, it felt that way on the sideline and in locker room as well.

"The way I envisioned guys celebrating together, the way I envisioned guys cheering each other on, the way I envisioned our team, offense, defense, special teams coming together in the past two games," Hafley said. "I didn't feel it. It wasn't good enough for me. And I thought today it was the best it has been. I thought we played with energy. We had each other's back on offense and defense, and even up until the end, guys were up on the sideline."

2. The upward trajectory of youth

There's a saying in the NFL that progress is not linear. In Miami, however, the team's young players have continued building on their success and demonstrating growth through three games. In addition to his first career interception, Rodriguez made six tackles, including three for loss. Cornerback Chris Johnson's toughness shows up against the run, too. He made eight tackles in the game. Rodriguez is tied for seventh in the NFL with 28 tackles, and Johnson's 20 tackles are third-most among cornerbacks.