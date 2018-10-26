Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Texans

The Dolphins defense has struggled mightily at every level, but stopping the run is at the top of the list. Miami's defense came into the Houston game allowing 412 rushing yards in its last two games, and it didn't get any better on Thursday evening. The Texans ran for 188 yards, with former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller accounting for 133 yards and a 7.4 yards per carry average. Defenders lack the ability to get off of blocks, and the linebackers haven't tackled with any consistency. In the secondary, there's been too many plays where players are pointing at each other, looking for coverage help, only to allow uncovered receivers to catch the ball uncontested. This team must find more consistency and continuity quickly so the second half of the season isn't more of the same.