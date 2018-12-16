Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Vikings

There’s no question that Minnesota completely dominated the first quarter and most of the first half. The Dolphins finally pushed back when rookie defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick anticipated a wide receiver screen. Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a Cousins pass and took it to the house for a pick-six and Miami’s first points of the game. The Dolphins followed that score up with a short Jason Sanders field goal and went to the locker room down 21-10. That’s when the momentum completely shifted to Miami as rookie running back Kalen Ballage took the first play from scrimmage in the second half and streaked 75 yards for the first touchdown of his career. That play narrowed the deficit to just four points, and more importantly, gave the Dolphins confidence that they could come back and win. But the Vikings turned up the pressure on defense and found more explosive plays in the fourth quarter offensively to squash the comeback bid.