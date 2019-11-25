Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Browns

There’s no question the Browns can play with the very best teams in the AFC because of the skill players they have assembled. We all could see how talented this team is, using both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at running back to complement OBJ and Landry in the passing game. These four players, with help from quarterback Mayfield, took over the game from start to finish. They helped the Browns amass 467 total yards and when they’re meshing the way they were on Sunday, it’s hard to slow down because of the versatility they provide to their team. On defense, Cleveland’s young corner tandem of Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams held the Miami pass offense to just 192 yards through the air. The Browns have been stockpiling their elite talent over the past few season and now they are at the point they can compete for the entire season. It was a learning lesson day for some of the youthful talent on the Dolphins roster for players like corners Nik Needham, Ryan Lewis and safety Steven Parker. Even second-year game experienced players like Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillian should have learned something trying to slow down the Browns rushing duo. Hopefully, Miami is in the position over the next two off-seasons to acquire and draft talent that can bolster this roster to compete on a weekly basis where they will have the upper hand when it comes to the skill positions.