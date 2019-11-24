Andy Cohen: Got To Admire Ryan Fitzpatrick Even In Defeat

As for Sunday, this one unraveled in a hurry, the Browns scoring touchdowns on four of their first five possessions to take a 28-3 halftime lead. But give the Dolphins credit. They are nothing if they are not resilient.

Birthday Boy Ryan Fitzpatrick, turning 37 on Sunday and playing like he was 27, threw a touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki – the first scoring catch of his career – and then scrambled eight yards up the middle for a second touchdown to close the deficit to 28-17. But the Dolphins couldn’t keep it going, the Browns reeling off 13 straight points before Fitzpatrick threw a late touchdown pass to Allen Hurns for the final margin.

I’ve got to say something about Fitzpatrick right here. This guy is truly amazing. He led the Dolphins in rushing with 45 yards on five carries and his touchdown run was his third of the season, tying him for the team lead with Kalen Ballage. Fitzpatrick is so much fun to watch, how the kid comes out in him after every touchdown, how he is fearless in the way he plays. That touchdown pass to Hurns was the 200th of Fitzpatrick’s career. And yes now, as of Sunday, he’s doing it at 37 years old.