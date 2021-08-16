Three Takeaways: Preseason Week 1

Complementary football was the name of the game through the first 30 minutes as the offense ate up yardage and the clock. Though the final results left something to be desired (one drive stalling at the 1-yard-line, another a turnover in the red zone), Miami's ability to convert on third-and-long and have explosive plays is hopefully a sign of good things to come.

The Tua Tagovailoa-led attack converted three times on third down with completions to Mack Hollins (14 yards on third-and-9), Mike Gesicki (six yards on third-and-4) and Gesicki again with the most electrifying play of the day. Scanning the field with terrific pass protection, Tagovailoa dropped an arching throw over the top of the coverage and the fourth-year tight end did the rest. Gesicki used his speed and a timely stiff-arm to make his way down to the 7-yard-line for a gain of 50.