The win-loss column may not reflect it, but the Dolphins continue to make strides. For a third straight game, Miami went down to the final moments with a chance to win, displaying the fight, resiliency and youthful energy that have become hallmarks of this team.

The Dolphins are playing exceptional defense, fighting through adversity and doing it with the NFL's youngest roster.

1. Suffocating pass defense

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones registered a passer rating of 41.5 Sunday, one of the lowest by any quarterback in an NFL game this season.

Miami's rush had Jones under siege all game, led by edge Chop Robinson. With 5.0 sacks this year, Robinson is one sack away from matching his career high, with eight games left in the regular season. Robinson leads the NFL among edges in pressure rate (26 percent), third-down pressure (30 percent) and time to pressure (2.3 seconds).

Robinson's breakout season is wreaking havoc in the secondary.

Miami rookies intercepted Jones twice. Safety Michael Taaffe secured his third pick of the season, while fellow rookie Chris Johnson intercepted the second pass of his career, taking it 59 yards for a touchdown.

Taaffe's takeaway was the product of another creative simulated pressure created by Head Coach Jeff Hafley. Miami consistently walked linebackers up to the line of scrimmage to show pressure before backing out and playing coverage. On the play, defensive lineman Kenneth Grant peeled back into the window and put a hit on the intended receiver, allowing Taaffe to secure the interception.

Taaffe is the first Dolphins safety to haul in three interceptions in a season since 2018, when both Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald achieved that feat. It's also the first time a Dolphins rookie duo has recorded multiple interceptions in a season since Zach Thomas and Shawn Wooden in 1996.

The Dolphins defense ranks 10th in the NFL, limiting opponents to 320.6 yards per game – an impressive feat considering the quality of opponents faced. The Dolphins have faced four of the NFL's top five rated passers in Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff. Drake Maye and Kirk Cousins (10th and 12th) make it six quarterbacks in the top 12 of the NFL, in addition to facing five of the top 12 rushing attacks (San Francisco, Kansas City, Detroit, Indianapolis and New England) through just nine games.

2. Resilience

The win-loss column may not reflect it, but the Dolphins continue to put up a fight each week. In the process, they are developing callouses that will benefit the franchise in the long term.

The NFL's youngest roster has shown grit and determination that allows them to weather the storm and take each of these contests to the final gun.

"I like our team's composure and resiliency," Hafley said. "Things didn't always go right. We came out in the half, and they had a defensive score, and that could have been ugly with the score. And we fought all the way back."

There were moments throughout the game that would've drained a team with a weaker mindset. Following a missed field goal and ensuing touchdown march by the Colts, the Dolphins offense drove 65 yards to the end zone for the answer.

After falling behind 21-7 on a Colts defensive touchdown, Miami scored 17 of the game's next 20 points to pull within two, while the defense got the ball back to the offense three times in the fourth quarter.

3. Rookies shine again

The Dolphins 2026 rookie class continues to show potential. Johnson, Taaffe and inside linebacker Jacob Rodriguez have accounted for six interceptions and three forced fumbles this season.

Despite hearing the names of 10 wide receivers drafted ahead of him, Caleb Douglas leads all rookies with 61.2 receiving yards per game.

First-round pick Kadyn Proctor pitched a clean sheet in pass protection. Proctor has been tabbed with one sack allowed this season and the Dolphins are averaging better than five yards per carry when running the ball in his gap.