Three Takeaways: Week 15 at Bills

Coming into the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills were more than just a popular pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They were the overwhelming favorite. The Dolphins split a pair of contests with one of their longtime, bitter rivals. The two games featured a combined score of 51-50 in those two showdowns.

In 2021, the two dates with Buffalo produced a lopsided result of 61-11. The year prior: 87-54. And in 2019, the Bills swept Miami with a combined score of 68-41.

In a 17-game season, moral victories only go so far. And that's not how this one will be classified. It did, however, show the level at which the Dolphins are capable of playing on the road, in prime time, in inclement weather against the conference's No. 1 overall seed and arguably the best team in football. If the Dolphins can manage the final three games of the season, odds are they could eventually find themselves back in Orchard Park later this season with much more on the line.