Three Takeaways: Week 3 vs Bills

One could argue that at least half of the Bills' 11 third-down conversions were the results of a red-hot quarterback doing things that maybe no other athlete on the planet could achieve. Despite Josh Allen making play-after-play, the Dolphins defense made one more, starting with safety Jevon Holland.

Miami's sensational second-year safety set a career high with 10 tackles. He also had two passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and forced fumble that set up the offense at the +6-yard-line.

Hands on footballs was the name of the game for the Miami defense. Allen ended the game with 400 yards passing, but he averaged just 6.43 yards per pass, a full 2.6 yards lower than his season average entering play. A big part of that defensive efficiency was getting hands on the football. The Dolphins forced 21 incompletions – nine of those via passes defensed (Xavien Howard the other Dolphin with two).