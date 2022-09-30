Three Takeaways: Week 4 at Bengals

Every game presents a level of adversity. But as Head Coach Mike McDaniel says, adversity is opportunity. The Dolphins had their opportunities to scrape out a fourth-straight win despite facing a mountain of adversity throughout the game, including injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and cornerback Xavien Howard. Still, the effort came up just short.

"You feel like you missed an opportunity to play toe-to-toe with a very good team and potentially beat them, but that's the point," McDaniel said. "It's not supposed to be easy, and if you're wanting to play teams like this on stages like this, you can't do some of those things. Otherwise, you're going to end up on the short side of the stick.

Those things McDaniel is referring to include a blocked field goal, missed extra point, third down drop in the end zone and a drive that stalled out after three attempts to score from inside the 5-yard-line – those critical errors were the difference in the game.