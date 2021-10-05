Three Takeaways: Week 4 vs Indianapolis

Through Flores' first two seasons with Miami, the Dolphins won many games that pundits didn't think they could win. Among many things, one reason the Dolphins were able to defy external expectations was the ability to win in the fine margins -- penalties, limiting mistakes and capitalizing on the mistakes of the opponent. The last three weeks have produced the opposite outcome.

Though Miami returned to a more disciplined game in the penalty department (five for 32 yards in the loss to the Colts), a string of errors continuously placed Miami behind the proverbial eight ball. While the Dolphins have shown heart and fight to claw back into the last two games, those blunders proved too much to overcome.

"We're out there taking turns making mistakes in all three phases, and it's not enough," Flores said. "It's not good enough."

Blake Ferguson's recovery of a muffed punt put Miami at the plus-27-yard-line four minutes into the game. The ensuing possession covered seven yards, five coming via penalty, and concluded with a 38-yard Jason Sanders field goal.

The next possession saw Miami penetrate Colts' territory down the 31-yard-line. Jacoby Brissett was sacked on third-and-7, knocking Miami out of field goal range.

On a second-quarter punt, Brennan Scarlett jumped offsides and the Colts seized their second chance just four plays later with a Jonathan Taylor touchdown scamper.

Trailing 14-3, Miami got a much-needed stop but gave the ball right back on a Jakeem Grant muffed punt, which resulted in three more Indianapolis points.

Finally, trailing by 10 with seven minutes to play, Emmanuel Ogbah's second third-down sack of the game was erased by a Jaelan Phillips facemask penalty, turning a field goal attempt into an eventual touchdown and an insurmountable 17-point lead.

Five instances where a little better discipline and execution could've generated a considerable swing on the results of the game.