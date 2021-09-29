Top News: Offensive Urgency and Boyer Talks Shula's Legacy

Those drives include the end of the first half against Buffalo, end of the first half against Las Vegas, and the four possessions spanning the fourth quarter and overtime following the Raiders' touchdown that stretched the lead to 11 points with just over 13 minutes to play in regulation.

Now, context is always required to support numbers. The context in this case deals with how the defense defends Miami. Game situations such as score, down-and-distance and clock will dictate the calls of the offense. Per Sports Info Solutions, opposing defenses have played two-high structures (two deep safeties) on 62.8 percent of Miami's snaps.

One upshot of that deployment, which was over 90 percent in Las Vegas, was Miami's season-high in rushing with 133 yards on the ground including an 8.0 average in the first quarter that saw Miami race out to a 14-0 lead.

Brissett touched on the distinction for Miami between those late, successful drives compared to the struggles early in games.

"Going against Gus (Bradley)... it's like a sin for the defense to get the ball pushed behind them," Brissett said. "Early on, we had to understand and take what they gave us. Over time, they would get tired of it and we would have our chances down the field. As you see, we did have chances down the field towards the end. We just didn't make the plays and I think we will down the line. It was good to see how we would react in those situations."

Co-Offensive Coordinator Eric Studesville touched on the topic at his Tuesday media availability.

"We're talking a lot about that, trying to find explosive plays and ways to get explosive plays," Studesville said. "We did take some shots the other day in that game in Las Vegas, but we're always trying to find explosive plays. We're constantly talking about it, we're trying to put them in, we're trying to get them. But we're limited at times because of what the defense gives us. So, we have to call them at the right time, we have to be prepared and we have to dial those up when we think we have the best chance to execute those."

The Dolphins defense also believes limiting big plays and forcing the opposing offense to piece together lengthy drives. Defensive Backs Coach Gerald Alexander preaches the fact that big plays occur via breakdowns on the back end, a shared tenant of Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer.