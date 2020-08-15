Dolphins Defensive Assistants Hold First Press Conference of 2020

Communication, a critical element

Alexander: "Communication is a must in our defense. All guys have to be on the same page, especially at the safety position. We have the depth of the defense and we're responsible to really get everybody in line, so it's very important that whether you're young or an older vet, that the communication is on point. We know that big plays always run through the secondary. Whether it be in the pass game or the run game, the easiest way to give up an explosive play in the backend is lack of communication. What I tell those guys is lack of communication leads to disaster."

Boyer: "I think the one thing that's consistent with all those (coaches) is they're good teachers, they're good communicators and they work hard. I would say the other thing that's important in coaching is they don't have egos. It's amazing what you can get accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit. I think our head coach, Coach Flores, he exemplifies that."

Impressions of Flores

Clark: "He's a hardworking guy. When I came down here to meet with him, I looked him up and researched him and saw his path through coaching. That immediately to me was like, 'Hey, this is someone I want to work under and learn from.' Just how he came up and the grind and where he's come from, his story, all of the obstacles he's gone through. Then on a first impression basis, I would just say he's a teacher. To me, coaching is teaching. There's an element of how he interacts with players and coaches. He's got a mission. He's a tough guy and we want tough people that are smart and love to play and are physical."

Campanile: "I was at Boston College. Coach Flores was a Boston College graduate and was coaching in New England at the time. I knew a lot of people that knew him very well, and everybody spoke so highly of him, not just as a football coach, but as a person. For myself and for my family, to this point in the time that I've spent here, he's been phenomenal to us. He's just a great person in that regard. He cares about people's family. Football is what we do. It's a huge part of all of our lives, it's a huge part of all of our families' lives."

Crossman: "To watch how he handled the good, the bad, the ugly throughout the season, he was the same guy. I think as a player and as a coach, when you know what you're getting on a daily basis and where that person is coming from and their values and what they're teaching, I think it's invaluable because no matter what happens, when you walk in the building, you know what you're going to get from a leadership standpoint."