Dolphins Offensive Assistants Detail Plan to be Multiple, Flexible

Eric Studesville: "I coach these guys to be complete backs. They all have to be able to have the entire skillset, whether that's running, blocking, catching the ball, evading people, running routes, whatever those things are. They are all coached that way. Now they all do it differently and at a different level. However, the expectation is that you can do that because you never know when you're going to need one of these guys to step in. Last year is a perfect example with Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird being our primary backs at the end of the year. They are all coached that way. They determine what their role is in the offense and what's going to happen."

New coaches developing chemistry with the staff and their players:

Robby Brown: "I think every guy is different, every position is different, and some people can make the jump better than others. Like me, I came in as a quality control in New York and then went back to West Virginia last year. It's different for every single position. If I'd come in from college and jumped straight to the quarterbacks in terms of what offense I'd been in, that would've been different. So it was good for me to go through the quality control process. I don't think it's the same at every position."

George Godsey: "The players go through their chemistry. We as coaches go through our chemistry, too, so putting everybody on the same page as far as what day-to-day operations are but also the communication; for example at the tight end position, there's communication with the line coach. Obviously with the coordinator, how he sees things through his lens. So we've had our share of meetings and it's been good. We can't high five each other, but we've gotten enough information. We've taken a lot of notes and we've had a lot of good feedback back and forth."

Josh Grizzard: "Being around some of these guys for three or four years, there's a level of knowledge of what they're like and what they're like on day-to-day basis. Then you're able to just compare things on 'this is a similar route' or whatever it might be. It's been nice. Like I said, I really enjoy being around these guys. They all work. From day to day, it's a group that brings energy. It's been fun to be around and I look forward to continuing that as we get more time with these guys."

Individual player evaluations: