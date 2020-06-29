Bill Arnsparger Named 2020 Dr. Z Award Winner

The list of past winners is a who's who of NFL lore. Arnsparger earns his place among some of the legendary contemporaries of the profession alongside powerhouse names like Dick LeBeau, Tom Moore, Dante Scarnecchia, Monte Kiffin, Wade Phillips and Mike Westhoff, among others.

Arnsparger's legacy produced video game-like production. During a two-year period (1972-73) that brought a pair of Lombardi Trophies home to Miami, while posting a combine record of 32-2, Arnsparger's defense surrendered just 11.5 points per game over the 34-game stretch.

The No Name Defense materialized under Arnsparger. From that group, All-Pro Dick Anderson credits "One More Reel," Arnsparger's nickname for his relentless film study sessions, as the straw that stirred the proverbial drink.

"It's remarkable that he never called a defense we didn't have total faith in," Anderson said. "The man was brilliant. He put us in the right place at the right time for our abilities. He never asked someone to do something they couldn't mentally or physically do."