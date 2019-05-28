Top Honor: Pop Warner Recognizes Dolphins' Commitment & Support Of South Florida Football

“Our youth programs tries to teach, learn and play the game in a fun, safe environment,” Hamilton said. “We try to use our resources to the best of our ability to provide additional resources to the community. We want every youth football player to say that they’ve been able to have some type of meaningful interaction with the Dolphins and somehow it has made them not just a better football player but also a better person. And I think what’s rewarding for me is the fact that our senior leadership agrees with that mission, they agree with that vision, and they agree with those goals that we’ve set. All the way up to Mr. Ross and Tom, just knowing that they find this to be a very important priority within our organization.”