Miami Dolphins Named Pop Warner NFL Team Of The Year

Baltimore, MD (May 23, 2019) – Pop Warner Little Scholars, the nation’s oldest youth football, cheer and dance organization and the only one with established academic standards, will honor thousands of its young student-athletes at the 59th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet on Saturday, May 25th at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront.
To achieve All-American Scholar status, Pop Warner student-athletes must earn a 96% GPA or higher. In addition to celebrating the All-American Scholars, awards will also be presented to exceptional athletes and other outstanding people who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to athletics, education, community and our nation’s youth. The 2019 award winners include:
- Miami Dolphins: NFL Team of the Year
- Brandon Carr, Baltimore Ravens CB: Inspiration to Youth Award
- Toni Harris, first female skill-position player to receive full football scholarship: Female Achievement Award
- Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins OLB: Humanitarian Award
- Joe Ehrmann, All-American football player, coach and author: Gold Football Award
“Since our inception in 1929, Pop Warner has been dedicated to creating well-rounded athletes. We strive to instill lifelong values of teamwork, dedication and superior work ethic that are represented on the field and in the classroom,” said Jon Butler, Pop Warner Little Scholars’ executive director. “A highlight for us each year is seeing thousands of student-athletes achieve Pop Warner All-American Scholar status, and we’re equally honored to award college scholarships that will help extend their academic and athletic education.”
The Miami Dolphins will be presented with the 2019 NFL Team of the Year Award, given annually to a franchise that has demonstrated commitment and support of their community and youth. RaShauna Hamilton, Director of Youth Programs and Camps, will be accepting the award on the Dolphins’ behalf.
“When thinking about teams that have shown an unwavering commitment to youth football programs, the Dolphins came to mind immediately,” said Butler. “Not only does their Junior Dolphins Program use NFL resources to teach young athletes the fundamentals of football, but it also puts an emphasis on character development. This is in complete alignment with our mission here at Pop Warner, and we’re thrilled to have them as our 2019 NFL Team of the Year.”
About Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.
Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Langhorne, PA, Pop Warner Little Scholars is the nation’s oldest youth football, cheerleading and dance organization and the only youth sports organization that emphasizes academics as a prerequisite for participation. Pop Warner participants enjoy the opportunity to learn and compete in their sports in an atmosphere that emphasizes fun, safety, academics and character. For more information on Pop Warner and its programs visit popwarner.com or follow Pop Warner on Twitter @Pop_Warner, Facebook @PopWarnerLittleScholars, Instagram @popwarnerlittlescholars and Snapchat @popwarner1929.