Miami Dolphins Named Pop Warner NFL Team Of The Year

Miami Dolphins: NFL Team of the Year

Brandon Carr, Baltimore Ravens CB: Inspiration to Youth Award

Toni Harris, first female skill-position player to receive full football scholarship: Female Achievement Award

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins OLB: Humanitarian Award

Joe Ehrmann, All-American football player, coach and author: Gold Football Award

“Since our inception in 1929, Pop Warner has been dedicated to creating well-rounded athletes. We strive to instill lifelong values of teamwork, dedication and superior work ethic that are represented on the field and in the classroom,” said Jon Butler, Pop Warner Little Scholars’ executive director. “A highlight for us each year is seeing thousands of student-athletes achieve Pop Warner All-American Scholar status, and we’re equally honored to award college scholarships that will help extend their academic and athletic education.”

The Miami Dolphins will be presented with the 2019 NFL Team of the Year Award, given annually to a franchise that has demonstrated commitment and support of their community and youth. RaShauna Hamilton, Director of Youth Programs and Camps, will be accepting the award on the Dolphins’ behalf.