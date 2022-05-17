Top Quotes - Players | Media Availability - May 17

CB NIK NEEDHAM

(On how it felt to get a second-round RFA tender from the team this offseason)

"It was a blessing. I wouldn't want to play anywhere else other than Miami. It was my first team that gave me a shot and kept it honest with me."

(On what parts of his game he still wants to improve)

"There's a bunch of parts of my game. There's no perfect person to me. There's a bunch of stuff that I can work on and I still work on that stuff. Footwork – you can never be fast enough. You can never jump high enough. All that stuff. I'm trying to work on different parts of my game whether it's mental or physical."

CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE

(On what it's like practicing against WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle every day)

"It's big time because those are two really good receivers. Just to be able to go against them, there aren't a lot of guys like that in the league. Just to be able to go against them, a lot of receivers are not as good as them. Their speed and the way they catch the ball and stuff like that, just to be able to go against them is a blessing to have them on my team."

RB SONY MICHEL

(On how it feels to play for his hometown Dolphins)

"It feels great to be back home, to be with a great team, a team that I've watched from a far, a team that I've competed against. Knowing guys on the team and knowing what they are about, knowing how hard this team works and seeing how hard this team works, I'm excited."

(On wearing the No. 34)

"Oh yeah, everybody knows this is a great number. Ricky Williams ran the ball hard here and did a lot of numbers. I can't be rocking it just to rock it. I've got to come out here and put in some work."

WR RIVER CRACRAFT

(On what he's learned about the wide receiver room here)

"I think all of us bring something different to the table. (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) bring speed and explosiveness and kind of that one-percent talent that you think of, where I think I myself bring a knowledge and experience with Mike (McDaniel) and we can all help each other out in that aspect. We have a really competitive room. There are so many guys. Everybody can play and it's going to be a really fun year. It's going to be tough, it's going to be challenging and it's a dog-eat-dog world, you know? We're all helping each other out. We're all boys and this is one of the closest-knit rooms that I've ever been a part of personally."

T LIAM EICHENBERG

(On what he's working on right now)

"It's more about understanding the offense right now. Guys are moving around. It just depends on the day. I'm just trying to understand everything from the whole scheme standpoint and just understand the playbook as best I can."

(On the team's attacking style of play)

"It's great. It's not about guessing or hesitating. It's just kind of run off the ball and then whatever happens, happens. You've just got to kind of deal with the outcome and make changes on the go."

LB JEROME BAKER

(On what Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer wants the team to work on during OTAs)