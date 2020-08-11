Xavien Howard Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Aug 11, 2020 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed cornerback Xavien Howardon the reserve/COVID-19* list.

Howardhas played in 40 career games with 39 starts – all for the Dolphins. He has totaled 140 career tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft. The Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 28, 2020.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

