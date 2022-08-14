Young Players Shine in Dolphins' Victory Over Buccaneers in Preseason Opener 

Aug 13, 2022 at 11:30 PM
William Levenson

Miami Dolphins football is back! And Miami is back in the win column to kickoff the 2022 preseason with a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.

The win marked the first for Mike McDaniel in his debut as a head coach. But on his first night as a coach, nerves were nowhere to be found for McDaniel.

"The thing is I'm not good at much else besides football. So, this is the one time I'm pretty comfortable," McDaniel told former Dolphin Kim Bokamper at halftime. "It was pretty cool, though, special moment to spend with all these people."

The night proved a perfect opportunity for the young guys as quite a few showed off their skills throughout the game.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson impressed as he took every snap behind center.

BA1_3680

The Dolphins got down 14-3 in the first quarter but Thompson helped the team storm back in the second and third quarter, scoring 20 unanswered.

Following an impressive juggling interception from third-year defensive back Elijah Campbell, Thompson found wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. in the end zone from 22 yards out for the first touchdown of the year. Just two plays later second-year linebacker Darius Hodge burst into the backfield, strip-sacking Bucs' quarterback Kyle Trask and linebacker Sam Eguaveon scooped it and scored it to give Miami the lead. And they didn't look back from there.

"The whole objective of the preseason is to have adversity and fight through it," McDaniel said.

And the Dolphins did that in both halves, surviving a late Tampa Bay surge and hanging on for the victory.

The Dolphins will look to keep the momentum going as they'll head home for the preseason home-opener on Aug. 20 against the Oakland Raiders. Catch all of Miami's preseason games live on CBS 4.

Related Content

news

Dolphins defeat Patriots 33-24, Week 18 Recap

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 33-24 in the season finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall to Titans 34-3 , Week 17 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, falling 34-3.

news

Dolphins defeat Saints 20-3 on MNF, Week 16 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup at the Caesars Superdome, winning their seventh straight game by the score of 20-3.

news

Dolphins defeat Jets 31-24, Week 15 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.

news

Dolphins defeat Giants 20-9, Week 13 Recap

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants in a Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium by the score of 20-9.

news

Dolphins Destroy Panthers 33-10, Week 12 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 12 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins defeat Jets 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-17 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.

news

Dolphins crush Ravens in upset 22-10, Week 10 Recap

In a prime time match up under the lights, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 in front of their enthusiastic fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory of the season and winning 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup.

news

Dolphins lose to Falcons 30-28, Week 7 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned to Hard Rock Stadium in a week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising