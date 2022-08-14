Young Players Shine in Dolphins' Victory Over Buccaneers in Preseason Opener 

Miami Dolphins football is back! And Miami is back in the win column to kickoff the 2022 preseason with a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.

The win marked the first for Mike McDaniel in his debut as a head coach. But on his first night as a coach, nerves were nowhere to be found for McDaniel.

"The thing is I'm not good at much else besides football. So, this is the one time I'm pretty comfortable," McDaniel told former Dolphin Kim Bokamper at halftime. "It was pretty cool, though, special moment to spend with all these people."

The night proved a perfect opportunity for the young guys as quite a few showed off their skills throughout the game.