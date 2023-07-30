Zach Thomas Reflects on Career Ahead of 2023 HOF Enshrinement

"I was the 154th draft pick. Yeah, I was his guy, but still. To throw you in the mix before a game even starts? First game. That's wild to me," he said. "For him to throw me in from the get-go because I could've ended up anywhere else. I could've been in a 3-4, I could've been with one coach who didn't believe in me and then I would've been a special teams guy trying to make the team on the fringe. Crazy how it plays out, isn't it? That's what I'm grateful for. So, it wasn't just all hard work and none of that. It was just getting a little lucky, blessed, grateful to have a guy that believed in me."