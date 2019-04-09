2019 Preseason Kicks Off At Hard Rock Stadium vs. Falcons

The Dolphins will open the preseason against Atlanta at Hard Rock Stadium in the first preseason week (Aug. 8-12), followed by a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the second week (Aug. 15-19).

The preseason will conclude with a game against the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome either Thursday, Aug. 29 or Friday, Aug. 30.

All NFL teams then will be required to make their roster cuts to 53 players on the active roster Saturday, Aug. 31, with the regular season schedule kicking off the following weekend.

The Dolphins and Bucs will hold joint practices in Tampa before the preseason game. It will mark the third time in five years the Dolphins practice with another team, following joint sessions with the Carolina Panthers in Spartanburg, South Carolina, in 2015 and with the Philadelphia Eagles in Pennsylvania in 2017.