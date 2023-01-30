2023 NFL Offseason Dates | Pro Bowl Games, NFL Draft, Free Agency 

Jan 30, 2023 at 05:01 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Here are some important dates between now and the 2023 NFL Draft at the end of April:

FEBRUARY 2 – East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

FEBRUARY 4 – Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

FEBRUARY 5 – Pro Bowl Games, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

FEBRUARY 12 - Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

FEBRUARY 21 – The first day clubs may designate Franchise or Transition Players.

FEBRUARY 25 – HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

FEBRUARY 28 – MARCH 6 - NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

MARCH 7 - Deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

MARCH 7 - Teams are permitted to host 30 draft-eligible, non-local players for physical exams/visits until April 19. Also beginning March 7, teams are allowed to being video or telephone interview with draft-eligible players.

MARCH 13-15 - Clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

MARCH 15 - The 2023 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m.

MARCH 15 - Trading period for 2023 begins at 4:00 p.m.

MARCH 26-29 - Annual League Meeting, Phoenix, Arizona.

APRIL 17 - Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

APRIL 21 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

APRIL 27-29 - NFL Draft, Kansas City, Missouri.

Related Content

news

Chubb Named to Pro Bowl Games Roster

The National Football League today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb has been named to the AFC roster for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Tyreek Hill Races Formula 1 Winner Pierre Gasly in 100-Yard Dash

Although it's officially offseason, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to show off his "cheetah" speed, facing Formula 1 race winner Pierre Gasly in a 100-yard sprint at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday.

news

Inside the Numbers: Year in Review

In year one under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Alumni Line-Up For Inaugural Fan Cruise Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The 1972 Perfect Season

The Miami Dolphins and First Class Cruises today revealed exciting updates to this year's inaugural Miami Dolphins Fan Cruise providing Dolphins fans the opportunity to sail the open seas with some of their favorite Dolphins legends from April 2-9, 2023.

Advertising