Dolphins Add AAF Sack Leader, Former Packer Jayrone Elliott

This was the NFL.com description of Elliott's off-the-field contributions: "This past offseason, he was one of the six current and former players that took part in the 2016 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour. The 11th annual five-city tour made stops throughout central and southern Wisconsin raising monies for local non-profits. He also participated in the Green Bay Packers "GiveBack" Celebrity Bowling event that helped benefit the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Student Emergency Fund and has been a supporter of the March of Dimes by donating a dinner to help bring awareness and support to the organization.