All 22 Film Review | Kalen Ballage's 75-yard Touchdown In Minnesota

Rookie running back Kalen Ballage provided a thrilling moment Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota when he scored on a 75-yard run on the first snap of the third quarter.

Ballage scored immediately after the second-half kickoff went into the Dolphins end zone for a touchback.

The Dolphins trailed 21-10 at the time after scoring the final 10 points of the first half, including a field goal by Jason Sanders late in the secod quarter.