Andy Cohen: Minicamp Another Chance To Get Noticed

- So it’s pouring out – I mean coming down almost sideways -- and there is a botched snap between quarterback Jake Rudock and center Ryan Anderson and I say to myself, there’s no way they’ll have to run to the “Takes No Talent” sign in the end zone as punishment. I mean, if anything is forgivable, it’s a bad snap in those conditions. Nope, that’s not the way things work here anymore. Rudock and Anderson got up and ran to the TNT sign together as others did as well during the course of the practice. Serious business this minicamp stuff.

- Two players. Two injuries. Two comebacks that could prove so important. Jakeem Grant is almost there, back at practice, though still not at full speed after missing so much time last season with a heal injury. Albert Wilson isn’t as close. Instead of taking part in Tuesday’s minicamp practice, Wilson was still rehabbing his hip, trying to get stronger and hoping to be ready when training camp begins in late July.