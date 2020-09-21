Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Bills-Dolphins

Coming up short against the Bills at home wasn't the outcome Dolphins fans wanted to witness on Sunday afternoon. But one thing that they should be excited about is the way this team kept finding ways to crawl back into the game, even taking the lead 20-17 early in the fourth quarter. One team example of this grit was evident after a missed fourth and goal chance late in the third quarter. The Bills defense turned back Miami four times at the one-yard line, but the Dolphin defense was there to bail out the offense. They turned a negative into a positive and got the ball back for the offense in great field position. As a result of that, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick engineered a short 44 yard drive, by first finding Isaiah Ford for an 11-yard reception. After two Matt Breida runs, Fitz found Ford again to move the chains. Then it was second-year running back Myles Gaskin's turn to run it twice to advance the ball inside the Bills 10 yard line. Jordan Howard finished off the scoring drive with a two-yard touchdown that gave the Dolphins a three point lead. One other individual that played with toughness against the Bills was tight end Mike Gesicki. The third-year pro is gaining confidence with every reception. His eight catch for 130 yards was showcased by a one-handed, climb the ladder type of snag. It showcased the confidence he is playing with early this season, and hopefully it will continue throughout the year.