The Blitz: Quick Turnaround

September 21, 2020

"I think a lot of it for him has been confidence. It's been going out there and working hard in practice and seeing results in the games," Fitzpatrick said. "I think all you guys saw that the last half of last year with how much better and more confident he was playing. But this year he's taken another step and you know, he came out of that first game and I thought, I needed to get him some more targets. And every week is different, every matchup – is it man, is it zone. He does a good job of finding the spots and working hard in practice to figure those things out. So his confidence continues to rise and I think we'll just continue to see him get better."