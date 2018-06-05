Camp Insider: Fitzpatrick's Versatility Shines At Minicamp

Lippett's long road back: Cornerback Tony Lippett said Tuesday he was "really close" to being back to his old self after having his 2017 season cut short by a torn Achilles tendon sustained in training camp. "It's been a tough grind," Lippett said. "I learned about myself, learned a lot about the body. Trying to get right back to 100 percent." Lippett said he sought advice from players who came back from the same injury, including Cameron Wake and former teammate Brent Grimes. "I talked to Cam all the time about his whole process through it," Lippett said. "I talked to Brent. Those guys kept me (updated) as where they were at month four, month five, when they first started walking again, started running. I always just asked for advice from them and a lot of other players around the league that had this injury or witnessed it up close and personal. I'd say they helped me out as much as they could." A fellow cornerback, Grimes told Lippett the last thing to return to normal after an Achilles tear was the long speed. Lippett said he doesn't feel any pain in his leg, and the challenge at this time is regaining the form he displayed in 2016. "Trying my best to be 100 percent when we get back to camp," he said.