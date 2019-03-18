Tough, Versatile G/C Chris Reed Signed By Dolphins

The Dolphins added some depth to the offensive line Monday when they signed guard Chris Reed.
Reed (6-5, 310) spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars after entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was on their practice squad for all of 2015.
With Jacksonville, Reed appeared in 25 games with eight starts. He started one of the nine games he played in 2018.
He brings to the Dolphins the ability to play both guard and center, and also is familiar with new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who held the same position in Jacksonville the past two seasons.
A left tackle at Minnesota State, where he was a teammate of Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen, Reed also was a member of the school’s track team and was an 11-time NCAA Division II Track and Field All-American. He holds school records in the indoor and outdoor shot put, as well as the indoor weight throw and outdoor hammer throw.