Countdown To Kickoff: Dolphins - Bills

OVERVIEW: The Bills enter the final Sunday of the regular season still alive in their quest to end the longest playoff drought in the NFL, but they need to defeat the Dolphins and get some help in other 4:25 p.m. games. Along with a victory, the Bills need one of the following scenarios to come through: a Baltimore loss at home against Cincinnati; or losses by the Chargers (at home against Oakland) and Titans (at home against Jacksonville). The Bills led New England 16-13 last Sunday at Gillette Stadium before allowing the final 24 points of the game. While the Bills have made strides in Sean McDermott's first year as head coach, they will come to regret slipping after a 5-2 start if they fail to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999.