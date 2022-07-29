Day 3 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

"He's a pro. He's accurate; always on point," Wilson said of his quarterback. "He's going to joke with you but as soon as we get in the huddle it's time to go."

It's difficult to award touchdowns in the running game without live tackling, but the Dolphins had two runs – one from Salvon Ahmed, one from Raheem Mostert – that might've gotten out the gate. Both runners hit clear lanes, made a move at the second level and showcased their breakaway speed to the end zone. More on the guys who cleared the lanes in a moment.

Defensively, a pair of picks helped the defense even the score. On the Sanders touchdown, Jevon Holland was one step away from making a play on the football and, frankly, it was the first time all camp that he wasn't there to either make a play on the ball or discourage the quarterback from throwing all together.

Just a few plays later, he was back at it. He ranged over on a deep ball attempt from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle and high-pointed the ball like a wide receiver, securing his first interception of training camp.