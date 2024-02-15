Defensive Coordinator Anthony Weaver Discusses New Opportunity With Dolphins

"I think in this league, it's hard to just pigeon-hole yourself as one particular thing because you're going to face different situations throughout the entire year, whether it's weather, injuries. There's a multitude of factors and your scheme better be flexible enough to adapt to the players and adapt to whatever situation you may be in."

Despite being in the South Florida sun for only a short period of time, Weaver has already noticed certain elements of Miami's defensive play from 2023 that stand out regardless of scheme or position.

"There are probably multiple guys on every level of defense that you can get excited about … When you watch the film, these guys play hard."

As McDaniel stated when Weaver was first announced as an addition to the 2024 coaching staff, the two hold a shared belief that player development is the cornerstone to both team building and sustained excellence.

A former player himself, Weaver plans to utilize those experiences from his seven-year NFL career as he builds relationships with his players on and off the field.

"I think that's been a huge asset for me just in general throughout my coaching career. Not necessarily for the ups of what I did while I played, but more of the hardships and adversity that I faced, because I can help coach guys through that so they can persevere and ultimately, hopefully, be better than I was at those same situations.

"I know how finite this career is, and because of that, I take my responsibility in a leadership position as a defensive coordinator extremely, extremely important. I don't want to waste anybody's very finite time in this league. Because of that, man, we want to be great in all that we do."

As he embarks on his second stint as an NFL defensive coordinator, Weaver sees 2024 as a chance to help Miami continue building off its back-to-back postseason appearances.