Dolphins Acquire QB Josh Rosen From Cardinals

“It was an opportunity to add more competition and talent at the position in terms of creating that competitive environment,” General Manager Chris Grier said. “He was always a guy that had a ton of talent. He’s a smart guy, strong arm. What we always liked is he’s a cerebral guy.”

As a rookie in 2018, Rosen played 14 games with 13 starts, completing 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was one of five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2018 draft.

Rosen was a three-year starter at UCLA, where he had 59 touchdown passes against only 26 interceptions and completed 60.9 percent of his passes.

Rosen joins a Dolphins quarterback corps that includes newly signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, as well as Luke Falk and Jake Rudock.

Grier said it would be up to Head Coach Brian Flores to determine whether Rosen would become the starter for the Dolphins.