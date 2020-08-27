Dolphins Activate Xavien Howard, Sign Avery Moss

Aug 27, 2020 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated cornerback Xavien Howard off the reserve/COVID-19* and active/physically unable to perform lists. The team also signed defensive end Avery Moss and waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley

Howard has played in 40 career games with 39 starts – all for the Dolphins. He has totaled 140 career tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft. The Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 28, 2020.

Moss was waived by the Dolphins on July 26, 2020 and originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019, after he was awarded off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Moss played in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.

Nelson Jr. was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Aug. 3, 2020. He spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson also was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the second round of the 2019 XFL Draft.

Stanley was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a five-year letterman (2015-19) and three-year starter at South Carolina, where he played in 50 career games with 38 starts. In college, 23 of his starts came at center while he also started 11 games at left guard and four at right guard.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Footballs during practice at the Training Facility in Davie, FL on Tuesday August 25th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Complete Trade With New York Jets

The Dolphins have acquired a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick from the Jets in exchange for Kalen Ballage.
San Francisco 49ers Salvon Ahmed (35) was on the run during training camp Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Santa Clara. (Terrell Lloyd via AP Images)
news

Dolphins Awarded Running Back Salvon Ahmed

The Dolphins have been awarded running back Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco.
Dolphins Sign Linebacker Trent Harris
news

Dolphins Sign Linebacker Trent Harris

Harris played in 11 games with three starts last year.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Waived/Injured Defensive End Curtis Weaver

Weaver was a fifth-round pick by Miami in the 2020 draft.
Photo: Socially Distanced Seating For 2020 Season At Hard Rock Stadium
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Limited Stadium Capacity For 2020 Home Opener 

A maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the first regular season home game on September 20 when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills.
Los Angeles Rams rookie defensive back Nate Holley (42) gets set during the 2018 NFL preseason week 2 football game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 19-15. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Safety Nate Holley

The Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Nate Holley.
Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen
news

Dolphins Activate Linebacker Sam Eguavoen

The Dolphins today announced they have activated linebacker Sam Eguavoen off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve
news

Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve

Placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Photo: Generic NFL Ball Image Asset (Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Waive Two, Activate Brandin Bryant

Waived safety Adrian Colbert and tackle Nick Kaltmayer and activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Auburn defensive back Jeremiah Dinson (20) encourages Auburn fans to make noise after a defensive stop in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
news

Dolphins Awarded Jeremiah Dinson

Awarded safety Jeremiah Dinson off waivers from Detroit.
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Deatrick Nichols (28) waits for the snap during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders defeated the Cardinals 33-26. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Dolphins Sign Cornerback Deatrick Nichols

Signed cornerback Deatrick Nichols and waived safety Steven Parker and tight end Bryce Sterk.

