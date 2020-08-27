Dolphins Activate Xavien Howard, Sign Avery Moss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated cornerback Xavien Howard off the reserve/COVID-19* and active/physically unable to perform lists. The team also signed defensive end Avery Moss and waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.

Howard has played in 40 career games with 39 starts – all for the Dolphins. He has totaled 140 career tackles (108 solo), one sack, 12 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Howard tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (38th overall) by Miami in the 2016 NFL draft. The Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list on July 28, 2020.

Moss was waived by the Dolphins on July 26, 2020 and originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019, after he was awarded off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Moss played in 11 games with eight starts last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.

Nelson Jr. was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Aug. 3, 2020. He spent part of the 2019 season on Indianapolis' practice squad and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 10, 2019. Nelson also was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the second round of the 2019 XFL Draft.

Stanley was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a five-year letterman (2015-19) and three-year starter at South Carolina, where he played in 50 career games with 38 starts. In college, 23 of his starts came at center while he also started 11 games at left guard and four at right guard.