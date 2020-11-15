Dolphins Chargers Week 10 Inactives and Pre Game Notes

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week; he will not play today.

Tight end Durham Smythe is active. The Dolphins elevated Chris Myarick off the practice squad on Saturday; he is active for the first time in his career giving Miami four active tight ends.

Jamal Perry, who missed last week in Arizona and was questionable on the injury report, will play today.

Running back Matt Breida is out with a hamstring injury and Jordan Howard and Chandler Cox are inactive. The Dolphins will go with Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington at running back. Washington was acquired last week in a trade from Las Vegas.

The Dolphins placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve on Wednesday. Antonio Callaway is active for the first time as a member of the Dolphins. He last played in Week 9 of 2019 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Williams is second on the team in wide receiver snaps played, but Head Coach Brian Flores said this week that Miami can use a collection of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to replace those reps.