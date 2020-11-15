Dolphins Chargers Week 10 Inactives and Pre Game Notes

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.
Dolphins Inactives
Chargers Inactives
Quick Hits
Dolphins
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week; he will not play today.
Tight end Durham Smythe is active. The Dolphins elevated Chris Myarick off the practice squad on Saturday; he is active for the first time in his career giving Miami four active tight ends.
Jamal Perry, who missed last week in Arizona and was questionable on the injury report, will play today.
Running back Matt Breida is out with a hamstring injury and Jordan Howard and Chandler Cox are inactive. The Dolphins will go with Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington at running back. Washington was acquired last week in a trade from Las Vegas.
The Dolphins placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve on Wednesday. Antonio Callaway is active for the first time as a member of the Dolphins. He last played in Week 9 of 2019 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Williams is second on the team in wide receiver snaps played, but Head Coach Brian Flores said this week that Miami can use a collection of wide receivers, tight ends and running backs to replace those reps.
"You don't have to just put one grouping in there," Flores said. "We've got some tight ends who can play, we've got some backs who can play. You can only play 11 at a time, so it doesn't have to be three and four wide receivers."
Chargers
Chargers right tackle Bryan Bulaga was questionable coming into today, but he is active. He has the fewest quarterback pressures allowed among Chargers linemen (4).
Running backs Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are both on injured reserve. The top snap-taker at running back is rookie Joshua Kelley, who has rushed for 292 yards on 91 carries. Kalen Ballage led the Chargers last week with 69 rushing yards.
The Chargers announced defensive end Joey Bosa would be out for this game on Friday. Bosa's 37 quarterback pressures are fourth in the NFL per PFF. Los Angeles features another Pro Bowl pass rusher in outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. Ingram is joined by the team's third-most productive edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu. He has the same number of pressures as Ingram (23).
Threads
The Dolphins are in the throwback whites (jerseys and pants) with the Chargers in their powered blue tops and yellow pants.
Weather
The forecast at Hard Rock Stadium calls for mostly sunny, 83 degrees temperatures with 75 percent humidity and 12 MPH winds.