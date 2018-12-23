Dolphins Lose Final Home Game To Jaguars

Linebacker Telvin Smith’s 33-yard interception return in the fourth quarter was the only touchdown of the final three quarters.

It came after Jacksonville broke a 7-7 tie on a 26-yard field goal by Kai Forbath.

Trailing 17-7, the Dolphins’ ensuing possession ended after a third-down sack. Rookie cornerback Jalen Davis later forced a Jacksonville fumble after a third-down completion, but the ball rolled directly to another Jaguars player.

The Dolphins ended up with six sacks, including one by each of the top four defensive ends—Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch and Charles Harris, who recorded his first sack of the season. Davis had his first NFL sack and another sack was credited to the team.