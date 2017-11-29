Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Nov 29, 2017 at 09:25 AM

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tight end A.J. Derbyoff waivers from Denver. The team waived wide receiver Rashawn Scott

Derbyplayed in nine games with one start for Denver this season. He caught 19 passes for 224 yards (11.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He began 2016 with New England before being traded to Denver during the season. Between the two teams, he totaled 16 receptions for 160 yards (10.0 avg.) in 2016. Derby originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (202nd overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL draft.

Scotthas played in one game for the Dolphins this season and was inactive for three contests. He spent the rest of the season on the physically unable to perform list. Scott also appeared in two regular season contests and the AFC Wild Card playoff game in 2016. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on May 6, 2016.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

