Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tight end A.J. Derbyoff waivers from Denver. The team waived wide receiver Rashawn Scott

Derbyplayed in nine games with one start for Denver this season. He caught 19 passes for 224 yards (11.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He began 2016 with New England before being traded to Denver during the season. Between the two teams, he totaled 16 receptions for 160 yards (10.0 avg.) in 2016. Derby originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (202nd overall) by New England in the 2015 NFL draft.