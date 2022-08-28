Dolphins' Offense Posts 48-10 win over Eagles in Preseason Finale

It was more of the same the next play as Tagovailoa found Hill for 13 yards.

It was the first time Hill stepped on the field in a Dolphins uniform in a much-anticipated debut.

Two plays later, Tagovailoa had another completion — this one an eight-yard touchdown strike to River Cracraft.

Tagovailoa finished with 121 yards passing, the one touchdown and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

But the offensive success didn't end with Tagovailoa.

Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson continued his excellent preseason with three touchdown passes Saturday. Thompson had five touchdowns and zero interceptions in the three preseason games, good for a 138.4 quarterback rating.