Rookies Excel in Dolphins' Preseason Home-Opener as Miami falls 15-13 to Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 21, 2022 at 12:31 AM
Will Levenson

When Jason Sanders booted the opening kick deep into the endzone, Hard Rock stadium was stirred to a fever pitch.

It had been 223 days since Miami last took the field at in Miami Gardens, and Dolphins fans were elated to see their team live once again.

Saturday night was also the first game action for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season.

The signal caller looked cool, calm and collected in the two drives he played, completing 6-of-8 passes.

"I was really happy with Tua," head coach Mike McDaniel said postgame.

Two of Tagovailoa's completions were to his speedy weapon out of the backfield Chase Edmonds, who made his Dolphins debut Saturday. Edmonds showed off his play-making ability on both grabs, breaking tackles and displaying tremendous quickness to move the chains.

But once the second half rolled around it was the rookies' time to shine – and, boy, did they ever.

Skylar Thompson – who played every snap last week – didn't miss a beat, picking up right where he left off.

Thompson finished 9 for 10 with 129 passing yards and the one touchdown toss.

Rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma also had a stellar night in his Hard Rock Stadium debut. The fourth-round pick from Texas Tech caught 6 passes for 114 yards.

MH011800

Rookies on defense also made a splash, as defensive lineman Ben Stille and Owen Carney each had third down sacks.

Next week will be another opportunity for the young guys to make plays as the Dolphins host the Eagles. Tune in on Aug. 27 on CBS 4 for the Dolphins preseason finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

Related Content

news

Young Players Shine in Dolphins' Victory Over Buccaneers in Preseason Opener

Miami Dolphins football is back! And Miami is back in the win column to kickoff the 2022 preseason with a thrilling 26-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Saturday.

news

Dolphins defeat Patriots 33-24, Week 18 Recap

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 33-24 in the season finale at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall to Titans 34-3 , Week 17 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, falling 34-3.

news

Dolphins defeat Saints 20-3 on MNF, Week 16 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New Orleans Saints in a pivotal Week 16 Monday Night Football matchup at the Caesars Superdome, winning their seventh straight game by the score of 20-3.

news

Dolphins defeat Jets 31-24, Week 15 Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.

news

Dolphins defeat Giants 20-9, Week 13 Recap

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants in a Week 13 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium by the score of 20-9.

news

Dolphins Destroy Panthers 33-10, Week 12 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in a Week 12 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins defeat Jets 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-17 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium.

news

Dolphins crush Ravens in upset 22-10, Week 10 Recap

In a prime time match up under the lights, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 in front of their enthusiastic fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins victorious over Texans 17-9, Week 9 Recap

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory of the season and winning 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

news

Dolphins fall to Bills 26-11, Week 8 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills, falling 26-11 in a week 8 matchup.

Advertising