Dolphins Players & Alumni Participate During Summer Camp At Training Facility

During his Q&A with the campers, Grant indicated he didn’t have the chance to attend a football camp as a youngster.

“I didn’t go to one when I was a kid, but I would have loved to go just to see, get to talk to an NFL guy, just to see what it takes to get to the NFL and things of nature,” Grant said. “Man, it’s great just being on the opposite side of coming in and seeing all the kids running up to you and saying, ‘Man, you’re my favorite player’ or, ‘You’re this and that.’ That just makes me want to just continue a great player and a great person.

“I love doing stuff like this, especially camps and getting around the kids. Just like to see the smiles on their faces, that just brings joy to my heart.”

The summer camps are just a small part of what the Dolphins do to grow the sport in South Florida, along with equipment donations and visits to practice by high school teams, an annual coaches clinic, and more.