Dolphins Rams Inactives For Week 8

Nov 01, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

The 53-man roster has been expanded under the revised CBA. Teams can now activate up to 48 players on game day, up from 46 previously. One stipulation exists: teams must have eight active offensive linemen in order to dress 48 players; otherwise that team will be allowed to active 47 players.

Dolphins Inactives

Rams Inactives

Related Links

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry is active for the Dolphins today. The seventh-round draft pick will presumably make his NFL debut. Perry was second in college football in 2019 with 2,017 rushing yards.

Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is out today. Through the first six games of the season he logged 114 snaps for the Miami defense and 89 on special teams.

Tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) was questionable on the Friday injury report, but he is active and will play. Shaheen has a touchdown in each of the last two games and set a career-high with his 43-yard reception vs. the Jets.

The Dolphins activated cornerback Tae Hayes and defensive tackle Benito Jones. Jones made his NFL debut in the 24-0 Week 6 win over the Jets and Hayes is up for his second game this season (Week 3 at Jacksonville).

Rams

The Rams listed one player questionable on the Friday injury report. Tight end Tyler Higbee (hand), who has 18 receptions for 222 receiving yards and three touchdowns, is active. Rookie safety Terrell Burgess was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Threads

For the seventh-consecutive game the Dolphins will be in their white tops. The icy white look is completed by Miami's white pants.

The Rams will be wearing their blue tops and yellow pants.

Weather

The forecast at Hard Rock Stadium calls for 86 degree temperatures and a real feel of 96 degrees thanks to 70 percent humidity. There's a 15 percent chance of rain and winds of 11 MPH out of the east.

