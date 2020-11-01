Dolphins Rams Inactives For Week 8

Quick Hits

Dolphins

Wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry is active for the Dolphins today. The seventh-round draft pick will presumably make his NFL debut. Perry was second in college football in 2019 with 2,017 rushing yards.

Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is out today. Through the first six games of the season he logged 114 snaps for the Miami defense and 89 on special teams.

Tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) was questionable on the Friday injury report, but he is active and will play. Shaheen has a touchdown in each of the last two games and set a career-high with his 43-yard reception vs. the Jets.