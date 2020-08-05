Dolphins Remade Roster Quickly Developing Chemistry

Matt Breida owns the top measured game day speed in the NFL each of the last two years, via NFL Next Gen Stats. He talked about the elements of Gailey's offense that can help these Dolphins backs maximize their abilities.

"Yeah, we watch old film at a lot of old places where he was before, and a lot of the backs were definitely getting out of the backfield or lining up at wide receiver," Breida said.

Breida's speed isn't exclusive to running the football, he likes to go fast in all aspects of life. He checked off a bucket item list of his this offseason when he purchased a Lamborghini.

"Yeah, (laughter) I got a Lamborghini not too long ago," Breida said. "I like going fast. I run fast. I just like doing everything fast. I always wanted one and God blessed me to be able to get one, so that's that."

The new backfield tandem were asked to offer scouting reports on one-another. Both took note of the other's career from the jump. Breida talked about Howard and the depth of the Dolphins running back room.