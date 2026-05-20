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Dolphins sign Achane to contract extension

May 20, 2026 at 03:45 PM
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Travis Wingfield

Writer

The Miami Dolphins have signed running back De'Von Achane to a contract extension through the 2030 season, it was announced Wednesday.

Achane is entering his fourth NFL season following a Pro Bowl year in 2025. He has appeared in 44 career games with 36 starts in three seasons with Miami (2023-25), recording 544 carries for 3,057 yards (5.6 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, along with 172 receptions for 1,277 yards (7.4 avg.) and 13 scores. He has also appeared in one postseason game with the Dolphins.

Achane led the NFL in yards per carry (5.7) in 2025, recording the third-most rushing yards (1,350) and the second-most yards from scrimmage (1,838) in a single season in team history. He was also voted the 2025 Dan Marino Most Valuable Player by the South Florida media who regularly cover the team. He set franchise records for receptions (78) and receiving touchdowns (six) by a running back in 2024 and tied for the second-most touchdowns scored from scrimmage by a rookie (11) in 2023. He also holds the franchise record for career yards per carry (5.6) and ranks eighth in career rushing yards (3,057).

Achane entered the NFL as a third-round selection (84th overall) by Miami in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Texas A&M.

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