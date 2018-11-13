Dolphins Waive Cameron Malveaux

Malveaux played in four games and made six total tackles (one solo) for the Dolphins this season. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 5, 2017. Since then, he's played in eight career games and made 11 stops (five solo) and one sack. He's also had several stints on the Dolphins practice squad during his career. Malveaux was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and two-year starter at the University of Houston.