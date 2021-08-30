Dolphins Win Preseason Thriller 29-26 Against Bengals - Preseason Week 3 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins 2021 preseason ended in thrilling fashion as they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 29-26 in Paul Brown Stadium. With the victory, the Dolphins finished the preseason 2-1 with two consecutive wins.

After trailing by the score of 26-14 early in the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins scored 15 unanswered points in the final six minutes to win the game. Seeing the most extensive action of his pro career, quarterback Reid Sinnett played the entire game completing 22-of-33 passing for 343 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.